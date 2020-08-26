Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 7.8%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.32. 2,493,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,329,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

