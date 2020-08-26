Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. BidaskClub upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

