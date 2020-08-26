Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $31.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

