Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $24.00 at Wedbush

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

