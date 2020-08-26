Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $19.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

