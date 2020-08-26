Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.