Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

