Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.80 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 97.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 156,914 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 377.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

