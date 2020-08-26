Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Trading Up 5.4%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 757,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,197,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 964,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 462,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 70,121 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

