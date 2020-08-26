Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Upland Software in a report released on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $853.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,032.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.