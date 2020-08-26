Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UVSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 45.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Univest Financial by 277.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Univest Financial by 168.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 27.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.