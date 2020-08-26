Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) VP Todd M. Rynaski Sells 1,500 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNP opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $195.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

