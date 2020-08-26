UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Receives $185.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,960 shares of company stock valued at $363,331. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in UniFirst by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.27. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

