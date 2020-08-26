Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day moving average of $219.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.34.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

