U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $4.74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

SLCA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $298.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.75. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.58 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

