Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $23,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $23,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,646,098.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $25,800.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $26,000.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $24,400.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $24,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $27,200.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on TYME shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.