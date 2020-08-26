TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $83,427.54 and $320.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000991 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00034681 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.01539512 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

