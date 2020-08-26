Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Upgraded at TheStreet

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 349,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.