Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TPVG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.25 to $11.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

