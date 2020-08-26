Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.38. Approximately 2,705,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,480,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.