Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ TCDA opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Tricida has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.30. Research analysts expect that Tricida will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,859,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $317,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,730,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,072,000 after acquiring an additional 206,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,504,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 2,867.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 627,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

