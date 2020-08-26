Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 895 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

