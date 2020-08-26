Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 895 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.
A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.
NNN opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.