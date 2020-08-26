Traders Buy Large Volume of salesforce.com Put Options (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 104,007 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average daily volume of 10,182 put options.

CRM opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $218.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.28, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $178,010.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,476.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 780,356 shares of company stock valued at $148,417,205 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

