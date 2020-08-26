Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,576 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 967% compared to the average daily volume of 429 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -520.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.62. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

