Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,328 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical volume of 475 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.9% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 301,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,509 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of ARCO opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $924.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

