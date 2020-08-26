Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$64.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.