Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TD opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

