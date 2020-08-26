Toll Brothers Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 32,054 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,426% compared to the average daily volume of 2,101 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

TOL stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,232,900 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

