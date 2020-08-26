TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $146.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $104.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $105.69.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

