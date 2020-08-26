THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

