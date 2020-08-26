Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Thorney Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Thorney Opportunities has a twelve month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of A$0.80 ($0.57). The stock has a market cap of $101.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The company has a current ratio of 85.73, a quick ratio of 85.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Thorney Opportunities Company Profile
See Also: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.