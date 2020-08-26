Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 184.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Covanta by 79.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 58.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 826.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVA opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

