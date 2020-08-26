Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Carrier Global Profile

