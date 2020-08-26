Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $47,562,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $34,854,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $33,497,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 633.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 975,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 842,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $27,051,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,417.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,751,089 shares of company stock worth $230,068,170. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

