Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 135,777 Shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135,777 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.10% of One Group Hospitality worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in One Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

In other One Group Hospitality news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. One Group Hospitality Inc has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Group Hospitality Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.