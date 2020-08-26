Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases New Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,323 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 724,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

