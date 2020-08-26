Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after purchasing an additional 264,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $352.50 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $387.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

