Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $35,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $671.56 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

