Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $35,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,190,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

