Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $33,000 in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.27. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

