Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

