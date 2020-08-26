Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $69,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,013 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 44,127 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $188,169,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 956.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,741,000 after buying an additional 1,061,204 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

