Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $3,323,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $154.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.74. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

