Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.