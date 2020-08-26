Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 199,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.30. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.