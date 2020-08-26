Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $439,000 Stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 690,030 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MBIA worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $204,678.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,152.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

MBI opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. MBIA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

