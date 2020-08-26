Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Westrock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 561,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Westrock by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 10.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Westrock Co has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

