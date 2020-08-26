Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,455,000 after purchasing an additional 104,863 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,248,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,062,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of ALB opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

