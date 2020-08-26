Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. State Street Corp raised its position in Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.5% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 89,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 69,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Hawkins from $52.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Hawkins news, VP Theresa R. Moran sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $171,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,993.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

