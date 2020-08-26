Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys New Holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 50.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 642.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Nomura upped their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Chewy stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of -0.38. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $59.30.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 29,236 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,392,803.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,500.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,139 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,354,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,074,042. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.